Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Enemy is trying to advance in Kalynivka and Alebastrova station in Kramatorsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline. The pressure of the Russian occupiers does not decrease along the entire front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00p.m..

Russian occupiers continue to be active in the Northern direction. The number of combat engagements here has increased to six. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, two are still ongoing near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops continue to try to advance in the areas of Kalynivka and Alebastrova station, with fighting continuing. The total number of them in the area has increased to nine.

Watch more: Border guards burned equipment and eliminated enemy infantry in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled 12 occupants' assault attacks. Five more are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Yevhenivka and in four locations near the village of Sokil.

The enemy continues to attack in the Vremivka direction. All six combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Urozhaine, half of them are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian terrorists are again dropping bombs - this time a total of six aerial bombs fell in the areas of Tokarivka and Dniprovske.

In the rest of the sectors, there are no major changes.