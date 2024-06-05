12 EU countries called for early start of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Minister of European Affairs of the Czech government Martin Dvořák initiated a letter calling on the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union to facilitate progress in the EU accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yevropean Pravda with reference to ČTK.

It is noted that the letter, initiated by the Czech minister and addressed to Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, was signed by 11 other EU member states: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, and Finland.

The signatories praise "the steps taken by the Belgian EU Presidency in the process of Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU" and speak of the need to motivate both countries through gradual integration into EU policies and programs towards full membership.

They add that the EU Council should approve a negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova "no later than" June, which would allow for intergovernmental conferences with both countries to be convened by the end of this month.

"I believe that now is the right time to move forward and take concrete steps in the process of Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU," Czech Minister Dvorak concludes in his letter.

Ukraine's accession to the EU

Earlier, the media reported that the EU wants to start membership talks with Ukraine by July 1.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna said that only organizational issues related to the actual opening of EU membership talks remained.