Zelenskyy arrived in Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Qatar. He plans to hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Arrived in Qatar for talks with my friend His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar is helping Ukraine to return children abducted by Russia. We will talk about continuing this work both within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and within the framework of the Peace Summit, where this is on the agenda," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the Peace Summit and should become one of the voices of the Middle East for the return of people home, global food, and nuclear and energy security.

"We will discuss a number of bilateral economic and security issues with His Highness the Emir of Qatar," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that Qatar had agreed to participate in negotiations with Russia on the return of civilians illegally detained by Russia.