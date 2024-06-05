Three schemes for draft dodgers are blocked in Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions - SSU

The SSU neutralized 3 more schemes of evasion from mobilization and illegal departure abroad of men of military age in Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The organizers of the schemes helped draft dodgers to escape abroad bypassing checkpoints for amounts ranging from 6.5 to 9 thousand US dollars. The cost of such "services" depended on the urgency of the escape and its method.

An official of the local unit of the State Border Guard Service was detained in the Vinnytsia region. In exchange for money, he helped draft dodgers illegally enter the neighboring country outside checkpoints. For conspiracy, the suspect used a crypto wallet to receive payments from his clients.

Two channels of illegal migration to the EU were eliminated in the Zakarpattia region.

One of the "traffic" was organized by two local residents who smuggled draft dodgers to the EU across the border river. They used an inflatable boat to transport clients.

Another "scheme" was organized by a resident of Khust district. Involving two accomplices in the "business", the woman led potential recruits through little-known trails.

"The detained organizers of criminal schemes face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property," the SSU said.