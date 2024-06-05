Defense Forces: 156 occupiers eliminated and 21 weapons and military equipment destroyed in south over last day

The southern defense forces reduced enemy personnel by 156 people yesterday. They also destroyed 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

During the day, they received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 156 people.

The enemy also lost 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems "Pantsir-S1"

6 cannons

2 mortars;

4 units of armored vehicles;

4 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 radar stations, including: 1 - "Terek" and 1 - "Kasta";

1 video surveillance camera.

A field supply point, a firing position, 2 dugouts, 3 observation posts, a command post, and a UAV control post were also destroyed.