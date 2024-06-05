ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8411 visitors online
News War
467 2

Defense Forces: 156 occupiers eliminated and 21 weapons and military equipment destroyed in south over last day

зсу

The southern defense forces reduced enemy personnel by 156 people yesterday. They also destroyed 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

During the day, they received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 156 people.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Enemy is trying to advance in Kalynivka and Alebastrova station in Kramatorsk direction

The enemy also lost 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 2 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems "Pantsir-S1"
  • 6 cannons
  • 2 mortars;
  • 4 units of armored vehicles;
  • 4 reconnaissance UAVs;
  • 2 radar stations, including: 1 - "Terek" and 1 - "Kasta";
  • 1 video surveillance camera.

A field supply point, a firing position, 2 dugouts, 3 observation posts, a command post, and a UAV control post were also destroyed.

Author: 

liquidation (2368) elimination (5013) arms (858) Southern Defence Forces (212)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 