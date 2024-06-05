German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is convinced that his country must be ready for a war with Russia by 2029. Therefore, he wants to strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

As noted, the minister said this during a speech in the Bundestag, as quoted by Focus.

"Russia has long since switched to a war economy and continues to arm itself. We should not believe that Putin will stop at the borders of Ukraine if he goes this far. We must continue to support Ukraine. We have to understand that a Russian victory will cost us more than the current support for Ukraine," Pistorius emphasized, adding that ‘we have to be ready for war by 2029.’

The defense minister is convinced that Germany should restore general conscription. In order for the German armed forces to be ready for war, they need to be invested heavily, Pistorius added.

As a reminder, French National Assembly member Bayou said that Russia has been the biggest threat to peace and stability in Europei over the past 50 years.