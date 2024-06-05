After updating data in "Reserve+", in some cases person can still be taken to TCR - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has admitted that after updating the data in the "Reserve+" application, a person can still be forcibly taken to the TCR.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Chernohorenko explained that there are two separate "cases" concerning the updating of data of persons liable for military service.

"The Reserve+ app provides an opportunity to update your data according to our mobilization law. This is mail, phone number, and actual place of residence. As for the general military registration, updating a person's data, updating his or her military specialty, and so on, we are now doing everything to implement the functionality so that other data available on a person in the TCR and SS (Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support) can be updated online without making a personal visit to the TCR and SS," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

Therefore, while this functionality is not available, it is possible that representatives of the TCR may take a person to update the data, despite the fact that he or she has updated the information in the Reserve+ application.

According to Chernohorenko, the necessary functionality will be implemented in June, and after that, it will be possible to update all other data by contacting Reserve+.

"We need to understand the grounds for such a forced data update. Therefore, it is necessary to understand each such specific case. I can only say one thing: the Reserve+ provides an opportunity to close your obligation or fulfill your obligation to update only part of the data within 60 days," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

The official reminded that there is another obligation - regarding the usual classical military registration of people, based on the data held by the TCR and SS.

"These cases need to be dealt with separately. I think as soon as we have the opportunity to correct or clarify the data, to update all the data through Reserve+, there will be no such situations at all," Chernohorenko added.

She reminded that on June 18, a QR code will be launched in the application, which will allow everyone to download their electronic military registration document, which will be accepted by all officials and all bodies of our country.

We would like to remind you that Reserve+ is a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists that will allow you to update your credentials online in the Oberih registry.