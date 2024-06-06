Speaker of House of Representatives Johnson is in favor of lifting restrictions for Ukraine on use of American weapons in war with Russian Federation

House Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the partial authorizations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough.

Johnson plans to raise this issue in a conversation with the White House administration.

"I don't think we should micromanage the military effort in Ukraine. I think we need to give them the weapons they need to defend themselves and to fight back against the Russians. I disagree with the president on this. I have already said this, and I will say it again. We will have conversations with the White House about this," the speaker said.

Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives also expressed hope that all restrictions on the use of US weapons against Russia would be lifted.

In particular, Congressman Ted Lieu, the deputy chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said he supported lifting all restrictions on the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian army.

The chairman of the caucus, Pete Aguilar, added that the US administration is working to provide Ukraine with the tools it needs "to fight and win a war".

The use of US weapons for strikes on Russian territory

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden had given Ukraine permission to use weapons received from the US to strike military targets in Russia.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine can use US GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems, and other artillery systems to strike military targets in Russia, but the permission does not apply to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

The White House has confirmed that Ukraine cannot use ATACMS against Russia. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can use American weapons to hit Russian warplanes flying over Russian territory.

