In Eastern direction, 98 clashes took place during day - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Eastern direction, in the area of ​​responsibility of the "Khortytsia" military police, 98 armed clashes took place over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 23 combat clashes.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia" on Telegram.

"The enemy carried out 39 airstrikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 35 anti-aircraft missiles, 360 strikes with kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,309 attacks on the positions of our troops," the message reads.

Since the beginning of the current day, 23 combat clashes have already taken place in the eastern operational area.

"The enemy army continues to shell the positions of our defenders. In the current 24 hours alone, 490 shellings and 15 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsya Defense Forces," the OSGT "Khortytsia" added.

