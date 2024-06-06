Tense situation remains in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. During past day, 111 combat clashes were recorded - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, a tense situation has been observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoe, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. Since the beginning of the current day, 29 combat clashes have already taken place. The enemy carried out 570 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 18 of them with the use of MLRS. Also, the aggressor made one missile strike with two missiles and 32 strikes with kamikaze drones.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the specified information. in the past day, in total, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas (in particular, with the use of 47 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than three thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 131 with the use of rocket salvo systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas of the Kharkiv region: Bugaivka, Vovchansk from the direction of Shebekino (RF), Okhrimivka from the direction of Korochi (RF), Veterinarne from the direction of Belgorod (RF). Novolyubivka, Serebryansky forest of Luhansk region also suffered Russian airstrikes; Nove, Kolodiazi, Verkhnokamyanske, Andriivka, Druzhba, Severne, Zhelanne, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Vodiane, Staromayorske, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Krynyk, Kherson region.

Hit the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force and the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and several other important objects, including two UAV ground control stations and one enemy air defense vehicle.

In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders in the past day amount to more than 1,300 people killed and wounded. The enemy also lost 22 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, three MLRSs, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 41 UAVs, 63 cars and 7 units of special equipment.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

There were no active enemy assaults in the Kharkiv direction today. At the same time, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 179 people, 42 of them irretrievably, and 31 units of weapons and military equipment. An armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, four cars and seven units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems and five cars were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the area of ​​Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control.

According to detailed information, the enemy lost 126 people killed and wounded in this direction last day. Three ACVs and a car were destroyed.

Combat operations in Donbas

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the Siverskyi direction once, in the area of ​​Bilogorivka.

In the area of ​​Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assaults were not successful, in the area of ​​Ivanivka, the battle continues.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation has been tense since the beginning of the day. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoe, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. Four attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, six battles are still ongoing. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

Also, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to more than 440 people. One tank, three ACVs, seven guns and mortars, and one ground drone were destroyed.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove direction, in the districts of Paraskoviyvka and Krasnohorivka, where two clashes are currently ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

The situation in the south

Since the beginning of the day, there have already been five clashes in the Vremivsk direction in the areas of Urozhany and Novodarivka. Three attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, fighting continues in the area of ​​Urozhany.

In the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka in the Orihiv direction, the enemy's actions were not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack the area of ​​Krynky.