Japan will be represented at Global Peace Summit by Prime Minister Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This was announced by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers, Esimas Hayashi, Censor.NET reports citing Goo.

He emphasized the importance of the peace summit, saying that it is an important meeting to demonstrate support for Ukraine's efforts by the international community.

Global peace summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously noted, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Currently, 107 countries and international organizations are known to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

