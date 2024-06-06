Ukraine’s path to NATO is irreversible - President of Finland Stubb

Ukraine has a rightful place among the allies, and the process of its accession to NATO is irreversible.

President Alexander Stubb said this today in Helsinki during a joint discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on current challenges and the future of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The forum was held under the auspices of the Atlantic Council as part of the NATO chief's visit to Finland.

"I am convinced that the most important results (of the summit) for NATO are related to Ukraine. It is about how the allies will finance Ukraine, what they will supply to Ukraine and what kind of path they will open for Ukraine to become a member of NATO. Our position is very clear. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, and we strongly believe that this process is irreversible. This is also related to the potential and possible NATO mission in Ukraine," the Finnish President said.

He noted that the next five weeks of preparations for the Washington summit are likely to be less rich in concrete results, but will obviously open up many new opportunities.

In his turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that one of the main tasks of the Washington Summit will be to develop a strong message for Ukraine, which will mean more decisive support from the allies, as well as strengthening NATO's coordinating role in providing military assistance to Ukraine, long-term financial support, and training for Ukrainian military personnel.

Another key topic for the summit, he said, will be strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense posture.

"We have very ambitious defense plans, and we have to make sure that we have the necessary capabilities and forces to make these plans a reality. Related to this is the issue of financing - for example, Finland already spends more than 2 percent (of GDP - Ed.) on defense. The third topic is cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners. We will meet with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia to respond to all the challenges posed by China to our security," the Alliance chief said.

"What is clear is that security is not a regional issue, security is global. What happens in Asia matters for Europe, and vice versa," Stoltenberg added.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that his country would do everything possible to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.