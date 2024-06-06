AFU General Staff: 58 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, almost half of them in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 58 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4 p.m.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders made six unsuccessful attempts to improve their positions. In addition, the enemy is trying to act in the area of Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repel enemy attacks, particularly in the areas of Ivanivske and Kalynivka. Today the total number of occupiers' attacks increased to four.

In the Pokrovsk direction, five combat engagements are currently taking place in the areas of Sokil, Yevhenivka, Kalynove and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy is using aviation. The number of enemy attacks increased to 26.

According to preliminary information, the Russians' losses amount to 154 killed and wounded. An enemy tank and five armored personnel carriers were destroyed, another tank and three armored combat vehicles were damaged.

A battle continues in the Kurakhove direction. Another one is in the area of Urozhaine in the Vremivka direction.

The situation in the rest of the directions did not change significantly.

"Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the enemy along the entire frontline," the General Staff assured.

