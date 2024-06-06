Optimization of staff structure of General Staff units and formation of Unmanned Systems Forces continues - Syrskyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to improve the structure of military command and control.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Our main task is to make the command system more effective and eliminate duplication of functions. These activities are carried out as part of the implementation of the strategy for the development of branches and individual services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035.

For the first time, we are planning for decades to come. In the same context, the formation of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is underway," noted Syrskyi.

The Chief of the Armed Forces also said that the staffing structure of the General Staff is being optimized. In particular, their number is being reduced and they are getting rid of irrelevant functions. This has already strengthened the military command and control bodies that command troops in combat areas.

"Our goal, despite Russia's aggression, is to create a promising structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the period until Ukraine joins NATO," Syrsky emphasized.