Stoltenberg on possibility of Russian attack on NATO country: Russia is now fully engaged in war against Ukraine

Since Russia is now fully engaged in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin will not attack NATO states in the near future.

This was stated by North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Stoltenberg was asked whether there is a real possibility that Russia could attack one of the NATO countries. The Secretary-General replied that the Alliance did not see an immediate military threat from Moscow.

"Of course, Russia is more than engaged in the war in Ukraine, they have actually moved a lot of forces from the neighborhood of Finland and the Nordic countries to Ukraine," he explained.

Stoltenberg suggested that after the end of the fighting in Ukraine, the Russians may well regain their forces.

However, this does not mean that the bloc sees a specific danger against any of the NATO members, he emphasized.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance accounts for 50% of the world's military power, and its task is collective defense. What the Alliance offers is to unite on the principle of "one for all and all for one."

The head of Finland agreed with the Secretary General's position. Stubb said that the likelihood of the Russians attacking any NATO member is very low.

He added that the allies are preparing and will continue to prepare for any possible invasion.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible.