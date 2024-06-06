Putin must realize that he has already lost this war. Ukraine has become part of transatlantic space - Finnish President Stubb

The United States will continue to support Ukraine as it is important for NATO allies.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki during a joint discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on current challenges and the future of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The forum was held under the auspices of the Atlantic Council as part of the NATO chief's visit to Finland.

"No matter who comes to power in the United States in the future, in order for the United States to remain a superpower and to be able to live in this world with competition from global forces, especially from China, it needs allies. Many of these allies are in Europe, and most of them are NATO members. If the United States withdraws in any way, shape, or form from the Alliance's efforts to support Ukraine, it would throw the baby out with the bath water. That's why we can count on American assistance, no matter how much rhetoric there is around it in various difficult situations," the Finnish president said.

He noted that just a few weeks ago he had met and had the opportunity to communicate with U.S. senators and congressmen, and they all expressed confidence that such support for Ukraine would continue.

According to Stubb, in order to convince other allies of the need for such assistance for Ukraine, it is enough to help them realize that the Ukrainian war is in many ways their war as well, and that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom, but also for the protection of the values that were laid down in the founding agreements of the Alliance back in 1949.

"Putin must realize that he has already lost this war. In the sense that Ukraine has already become a country that is part of the transatlantic space and the Alliance, that the transatlantic partnership is closer than it has been since the Cold War. In the sense that the European Union has never been so united in its history. "The icing on the cake is the fact that Finland and Sweden have become NATO members, and eventually Ukraine will also become a member," the Finnish leader emphasized.

According to him, Putin has achieved exactly the opposite of what he tried to achieve when he started the war against Ukraine. And this should be a sufficient incentive for NATO allies to find the necessary funding and deterrence so that Ukraine can win and Putin can lose this war on the battlefield as well.

