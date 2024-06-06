President of Latvia Rinkēvičs: Ukraine’s victory in war is its membership in EU and NATO
President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Ukraine's victory implies the country's membership in the European Union and NATO.
He said this at the Riga StratCom Dialogue security forum in Riga, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.
The President of Latvia was asked what exactly he meant by Ukraine's victory, which he mentioned in his speech at the forum.
"I have a very simple answer to your question. We support President Zelenskyy's 'peace formula'. This is the first thing," Rinkēvičs said.
"The second thing is that Ukraine should become a member of the EU and a member of NATO. This is what a complete victory of Ukraine in this war will mean for us," he added.
