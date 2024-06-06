Emergency power outages are being introduced in 12 regions and Kyiv - Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo applies emergency power outages in 12 regions.

This was reported by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the excess of consumption limits, Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency power outages for household and industrial consumers in the following regions: Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Rivne, Kharkiv," the statement said.

It is noted that there may be interruptions in the power supply to critical infrastructure in these areas.

