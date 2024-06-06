Death of Ukrainian in Wroclaw detoxification centre: seven people were served prison sentences

Seven people, including former police officers and a doctor, charged after the death of a Ukrainian citizen in the Wroclaw Center for Assistance to Intoxicated Persons, were sentenced to prison terms of 1.5 to 5 years, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The court found the defendants guilty of negligent homicide of 25-year-old Dmytro Nykyforenko by beating and humiliating him, and in the case of the doctor, of failing to respond to the use of such coercive measures against the Ukrainian.

The most severe sentences - five years in prison - were handed down by the court to two former police officers. The other two former officers, a doctor and two employees of the Wroclaw Center for the Care of Intoxicated Persons were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 1.5 to 4 years.

Two employees of the detoxification centre were acquitted.

The former police officers were also banned from professional activities for a period of 4 to 10 years. Convicted detoxification centre nurses will not be able to work in this position for eight years and three years, and a doctor - for five years.

The convicts must also pay the parents and fiancée of the deceased 200,000 zlotys (about 50 thousand euros) each.

After the verdict was announced, Dmytro Nykyforenko's father said that his son had been murdered and the defendants should be convicted of murder.

"It should be a sentence of 25 years in prison," he said.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on September 4, 2023, Polish media published a video from the video monitoring cameras of a medical detoxification centre in Wroclaw. They show how police officers and representatives of the institution tortured a Ukrainian man, as a result of which he died.

As a reminder, the tragedy occurred on July 30, 2021. After being detained by the police and severely beaten in a city detoxification centre,, 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Nykyforenko died on July 30.