155-mm howitzers, missiles for HIMARS and ammunition: Pentagon announces contents of new US military aid package. LIST

The United States has released a list of weapons and equipment to be transferred to Ukraine as part of a new aid package.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon's website.

The US Department of Defence stressed that this aid package will provide additional opportunities to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs.

Yes, the US is giving it to Ukraine:

missiles for HAWK air defence systems;

Stinger surface-to-air missiles;

ammunition for the rocket artillery missile system (HIMARS);

155-mm howitzers;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

81mm mortar shells;

M113 armoured personnel carriers;

trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

coastal and river patrol boats;

TOW anti-tank missile systems;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

ammunition and grenades for small arms;

ammunition for detonation;

night vision equipment; and spare parts, maintenance and other support equipment.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States was providing Ukraine with a $225 million aid package.

