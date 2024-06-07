Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in May sharply increased due to Russian attacks in Kharkiv region - UN

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 174 civilians were killed and 690 others were injured in May as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the UN, the number of victims in May increased by 31% compared to April. They also added that the number of victims in May is the highest since June 2023.

"The increase in civilian casualties is attributed to the ground offensive by Russian armed forces from the territory of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region. Attacks in the Kharkiv region accounted for 53% of the total civilian casualties in May," the mission's report said.

In addition, the UN noted that in May, educational and healthcare institutions in the Kharkiv region suffered the most destruction. The mission's report added that "especially massive destruction occurred in Vovchansk."

Earlier, the UN reported that since the start of the war escalation in February 2022, more than 600 children have been killed and more than 1,420 injured across Ukraine.