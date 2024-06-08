Russia with its imperial plans will not achieve its goal in war against Ukraine, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on allies to continue supporting Ukraine. He also stated that the Kremlin will not achieve its goals in the war against Ukraine.

He said this in his Kanzler kompakt podcast, DW writes, Censor.NET informs.

The head of the German government also stated that "Ukraine will not allow it to be brought to its knees and dictated to it the terms of surrender."

"For 800 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one thing is clear: Russia with its imperial plans will not achieve its goal. Ukraine will not allow it to be brought to its knees and dictated to it the terms of surrender," Scholz said.

The German chancellor added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must realize that he will not be able to win the war he started against Ukraine. In addition, the politician emphasized that peace for Ukraine must be concluded on fair terms.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were injured

"We are working tirelessly for this just peace," said the Chancellor of Germany.

Scholz made the above-mentioned statements on the eve of the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

It was previously reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe that giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike military targets on Russian territory with weapons supplied by his country will lead to escalation.