Russians are trying to regroup for further advancement deep into Kharkiv region and are using scorched earth tactics, - Syniehubov

The Russian invaders continue their attempts to regroup personnel for further advancement deep into the Kharkiv region. The occupiers are also using scorched earth tactics in the Kharkiv region, destroying everything around them.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, told about this on the air of the telethon, LB writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to Syniehubov, despite the relative decrease in activity on the front line in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army will not stop trying to advance deep into the region.

"Despite the relative decrease in activity on the front line, the Russians continue to regroup and make an attempt to advance deep into the region. Vovchansk - battles are raging. Sinkivka, Andriivka - constant assaults. The shelling does not stop," - said the head of the RMA.

He also said that the enemy is actively using scorched earth tactics, completely destroying populated areas of the region.

"Some settlements in the Kupiansk direction have already been depopulated due to the actions of the occupier. In the Kharkiv region, part of Vovchansk and other settlements are also being destroyed by the enemy. Scorched earth tactics," the official said.

Syniehubov also added that in Staryi Saltiv, the invaders hit a traffic crossing.

Earlier, RMA reported on the situation in the Kharkiv region over the past day. As a result of enemy shelling, one person died, three more people were injured.