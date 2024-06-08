Occupiers hit Khotimlia in Kharkiv region with KABs. One person died, another was injured
On Saturday, June 8, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked the village of Khotimlia of the Staryi Saltiv territorial community in the Kharkiv region with 2 KABs.
This was reported by Kharkiv RMA on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
The RMA said that one person was killed as a result of enemy shelling. Another local resident was injured and was hospitalized.
A school building was also destroyed, a shop and private residential buildings were damaged due to enemy shelling.
Earlier it was reported that forests are burning in the Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...