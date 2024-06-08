Occupiers hit Khotimlia in Kharkiv region with KABs. One person died, another was injured

On Saturday, June 8, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked the village of Khotimlia of the Staryi Saltiv territorial community in the Kharkiv region with 2 KABs.

This was reported by Kharkiv RMA on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The RMA said that one person was killed as a result of enemy shelling. Another local resident was injured and was hospitalized.

A school building was also destroyed, a shop and private residential buildings were damaged due to enemy shelling.

Earlier it was reported that forests are burning in the Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling.

Read more: Russians are trying to regroup for further advancement deep into Kharkiv region and are using scorched earth tactics, - Syniehubov