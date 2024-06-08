In Russia, attempt was made on collaborating mayor of Kupiansk, Gennady Matsegoru. He is in critical condition, - DIU

On Friday, June 7, in the Russian city of Stary Oskol, an attempt was made on the traitor of Ukraine Hennadiy Matsehora. The collaborator previously held the post of mayor of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, from the OPFL party.

This was reported in the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

The DIU said that the condition of the traitor is now critical.

The intelligence also recalled that Matsegora voluntarily cooperated fully with the Russian invaders. In particular, in June 2022, the collaborator signed the so-called protocol for the establishment of the occupying Kharkiv administration and publicly announced it.

"After Kupyansk was released, he fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region, where the Moscow masters placed increased security in Matsegora, which, however, did not spare the collaborating mayor," - says the message of the DIU of the MoD.

It was previously reported that the former mayor of Kupiansk, Gennady Matsegoru, who surrendered the city to the enemy and betrayed Ukraine in the first days of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, will be tried in Kharkiv. The trial will take place in absentia, as Matsegora is wanted.