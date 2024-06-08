90% of prisoners of war are subjected to torture in Russia, - Kostin
90% of prisoners of war in Russian captivity are subject to physical and moral torture.
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said this during a workshop for journalists on international law and armed conflicts, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"The first so-called screening - an informal conversation with prisoners of war who are now returning, shows that up to 90% of our people suffer from various types of torture, inhumane treatment, including physical, sexual and mental violence," he said.
The Prosecutor General emphasized that the system created by Russia is a system built on torture and inhumane treatment on the territory of Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
