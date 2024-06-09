Orban accused Western leaders of trying to defeat Russia for sake of money

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the leaders of Western countries for their desire to "defeat Russia militarily."

As Censor.NET informs, the leader of Hungary said this in an interview with HirTV

According to Orban, Western leaders seek to defeat Russia for the sake of "money and power." He also believes that Europeans want to return to the 90s.

"Western leaders who have entered the path of war want to defeat Russia militarily. Their plan is absolutely simple, because it is about money, which gives influence and power," he said.

Orban also noted that the US is currently promoting the idea of ​​providing Ukraine with a $40 billion loan under European guarantees.

In addition, the pro-Russian politician noted that Ukraine is now "deep in debt", but it used to be a rich country.

Also remind that Orban said the other day that Hungary is "the only EU country whose citizens are dying in Ukraine." He explained that there are Hungarian citizens from the Magyar minority in Ukraine who fight on the side of the Ukrainian army and die.

Read more: Hungary supports Chinese peace plan for Ukraine - Orban