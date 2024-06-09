ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12254 visitors online
News War
367 1
Khortytsia (133) military actions (1963)

During day, 86 clashes took place in eastern direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

На Харківщині ЗСУ напрямку уразили три склади з боєприпасами та 12 бліндажів окупантів

In the east, the enemy fired 3,470 shots at the positions of our troops during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, it was reported on the Telegram channel of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

"For the current day alone, 464 shellings, 5 airstrikes using 7 anti-aircraft missiles and 26 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded on the eastern front," the report says.

Last day, the enemy carried out 44 airstrikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 52 GABs, 395 kamikaze drone strikes.

Read more: Defense forces control most of Vovchansk, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 