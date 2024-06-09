Enemy is regrouping its troops along border with Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Combat clashes with the enemy continue in the north of the Kharkiv region. On the morning of June 9, two combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Over the past day, there have been 10 combat clashes. In particular, there were battles in the areas of Staritsa and Vovchansk settlements. And as of this morning, there are two combat clashes that are ongoing near Vovchansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are confronting the enemy there," he said on the air of the national telethon on Sunday.

According to the speaker, there is information that the enemy is regrouping its troops along the border.

"And in support of their actions, the enemy will try to use the old tactics of setting up barricades from among the personnel of the Akhmat unit, and there are also certain movements of units in the area of ​​the state border line. These are units of the Russian army, airborne troops, 11th and 44th army corps," he said.

At the same time, answering a question about the involvement of reserves by the enemy, Voloshyn said: "There is information that the reserves are involved, and there is also information that certain units are being transferred from the territory of Kherson region to strengthen operations in the north of the Kharkiv region."

The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT noted that June 10 will be a month from the beginning of the operation of the Russian army on the border Kharkiv region.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synehubov, informed that the Russians are trying to regroup in order to advance further into the Kharkiv region and are using scorched earth tactics.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts were repelled. Loss of positions is not allowed.