Russia sends note of protest to Armenia over its ambassador’s visit to Bucha: "Openly unfriendly step"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had sent a note of protest to Armenia after the Armenian ambassador and an Armenian delegation visited the town of Bucha in Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, she was quoted by Russian media.

"We consider the visit to Bucha by the head of the capital's Nor Norc administrative district Tigran Ter-Margaryan and the Armenian diplomatic mission, Vladimir Karapetyan, as an openly unfriendly step on the part of official Yerevan. We sent a note of protest to the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the transfer of aid to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the unacceptable statements made there about Russia," said the occupying country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"It is a shame that the Armenian authorities are in solidarity with this," Zakharova added.

