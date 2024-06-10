Ruscists did not cross main defense line of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chasiv Yar, but are actively advancing east of it - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in the direction of the "Kanal" micro-district and the "Novyi" district. They are advancing alongside the main defense line of the city, but have not crossed it.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, in a comment to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

A video of Russian soldiers in Chasiv Yar appeared on the Internet, in which the occupiers move through the ruins of buildings.

According to the spokesperson of "Khortytsia", the video was taken in the "Kanal" micro-district to the east of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, which is the main line of defense of the Ukrainian troops in the city.

Voloshyn emphasized that the Russian invaders did not cross the main line of defense, but are actively advancing east of it in this neighborhood.

Watch more: National Guardsmen from the Kara-Dag Brigade are assaulting occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO of battle

Russian propagandists claimed an alleged 500-meter advance in the area, and some claimed alleged fighting in the "Novyi" district with cadres from the "Kanal" neighborhood.

OSGT "Khortytsia" emphasized that the ruscists are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in these neighborhoods and districts. The Russian army also attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka - to the southwest of the city.

During attacks, the Russians use not only infantry units, but more often use mechanized components: tanks and armored fighting vehicles.

"The Russian army intensified its efforts, but it was not successful. The enemy is actively conducting artillery fire, airstrikes and using drones in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar," Voloshyn added.