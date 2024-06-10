Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis on Peace Summit: Russian Federation will have to take part in it, only question is when

Switzerland said that the Global Peace Summit is only the first step towards the peace process.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have already said that we would ideally like Russia to be involved in this process from the very beginning. That is what we would like to do. But it will take weeks, months. And whether this process will be successful in the end, we will have to wait and see. And it is obvious that in order for the peace process to move forward, the participation of Russia is needed," the minister said at the press conference.

According to Cassis, the peace conference is only the first step towards the peace process.

"When it comes to the actual peace process, Russia will have to take part in it ... That is, the question is not whether Russia will be on board, but when it will be on board," explained the head of the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

The minister noted that during the preparations it was decided whether to invite Russia in principle.

"It took us several weeks to come to a decision on this issue. Of course, this would be an option, but the problem is that it was already clear in advance that Russia does not want to participate. ... If they (Russia. - Ed. ) accepted the invitation, then it would be a conflict with the position of Ukraine at that time... Of course, we studied other ways, but so far we have not been able to open both those and those doors to accept both sides in the situation that they both (Ukraine and the Russian Federation. - Ed.) will agree," Cassis added.

He also said that two media representatives accredited by Russia will work at the Peace Summit.

Global Peace Summit

The Swiss government plans to hold a two-day conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.