Polish government approves creation of temporary buffer zone on border with Belarus

On Monday, June 10, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the approval of a resolution providing for the creation of a buffer zone on the border with the Republic of Belarus.

This is reported by RMF FM, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on June 10, the Polish government held an offsite meeting in the city of Bialystok, which is located just over 50 kilometers from the border with Belarus. During the meeting, the Polish government supported the proposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration to establish a temporary buffer zone on the border with Belarus, where attacks on border guards by illegal migrants have become more frequent.

At a press conference after the meeting, Tusk said that the ministers discussed what the country should do to improve the situation at the border.

"We have approved a resolution to create a temporary buffer zone on the border with Belarus... The idea is to make it more difficult to smuggle illegal migrants across the Polish-Belarusian border and to create better conditions for service, both for the border guard, the military and the police," the Polish prime minister said.

The official added that the government is aware of the negative consequences of creating such a zone for the population and will look for ways to help local residents. Tusk added that the government will look for ways to help people.

"This process has already begun," the Polish Prime Minister said.

In addition, Tusk spoke about the size of the buffer zone to be created on the Polish-Belarusian border.

"We are talking about several tens of kilometers and 200 meters deep. There are places in the reserves where this zone will reach about two kilometers, but these are small areas and they are associated with the presence of smugglers who operate mainly in forested areas and not directly on the border, but only at a distance of 1-1.5 kilometers. In these places, the zone will be wider," the Polish prime minister said.

Earlier it was reported that illegal migrants are constantly trying to get to Poland from Belarus. They act aggressively against Polish security forces at the border.