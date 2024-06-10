Russian antisubmarine warfare ship "Admiral Levchenko" is burning in Barents Sea - Pletenchuk

The Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko caught fire in the Barents Sea. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this on the air of a telethon.

According to the spokesman, the antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Levchenko caught fire in the Barents Sea. According to Pletenchuk, there are several hundred crew members. Russians are trying to extinguish the fire.

"This is what happens when the supercountry receives sanctions from Ukraine and cannot service the engines produced in Mykolaiv on its own. 10 years was not enough to solve this problem. One of the units caught fire," Pletenchuk wrote.

Read more: Ukraine destroys one third of ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Ukrainian Navy

FOR REFERENCE:

"Admiral Levchenko is a Russian destroyer that entered service with the USSR Navy in 1988. It is now part of the Russian Northern Fleet. "The Admiral Levchenko carries strike weapons - Rastrub missile torpedoes, which are suitable for hitting both underwater and surface targets. The ship's power plant is represented by four gas turbine units that accelerate the ship to 29 knots. The crew consists of 385 sailors and officers.