Leader of OUN Volunteer Movement Mykola Kokhanivskyi was killed in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Volunteer Movement Mykola Kokhanivskyi died in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

It is known that Kokhanivskyi died near Vovchansk in a trench.

Kokhanivskyi has been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and was the leader of the OUN Volunteer Movement.

In 2016, Kokhanivskyi and his NGO held regular actions near Russian financial institutions in Kyiv.

