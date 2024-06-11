The final statement of the Global Peace Summit will not call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Swiss TV channel NHK, which cited a draft of the final communiqué of the summit, which is at the disposal of the editorial office.

It is noted that this version of the statement is related to the position of some countries in Asia and the Middle East. However, the article notes that the draft document may still change significantly.

According to NHK journalists, the document will mention only three of the ten points of the peace formula:

safety of nuclear power plants;

food security,

release of all prisoners and return of deported children to Ukraine.

At the same time, there is no mention at all of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Moreover, the draft joint statement also states that all parties should take part in achieving peace and emphasises the importance of Russia's participation in discussions on this issue.

According to the TV channel's diplomatic sources, the remaining points from the "peace formula" proposed by Kyiv were deliberately excluded from the draft, as it took into account the position of "some developing countries in Asia and the Middle East" that are interested in cooperating with Russia.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, near the resort town of Lucerne. The Swiss government has announced that 90 states and organisations have registered to participate in the first Global Peace Summit. The aggressor country Russia has not been invited to the summit.

Read more: Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis on Peace Summit: Russian Federation will have to take part in it, only question is when