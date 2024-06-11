Since beginning of year, Ukrainian Armed Forces have received six times more drones from state than in whole of last year - Sukharevskyi

State-owned companies handed over six times more drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in five months of 2024 than in 2023.

This was stated by Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Over the past six months, the state has supplied the Armed Forces with six times more drones than in the whole of last year. This trend is increasing,’ Sukharevskyi said.

He also guaranteed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's task of delivering 1 million FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders in 2024 would be exceeded.

According to Sukharevskyi, there are many drone manufacturers in Ukraine, but not all of them are ready for large-scale production. Therefore, government programmes are being created to scale up their production.

‘We are talking not only about production in Ukraine, but also abroad to scale up the best models,’ said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

