Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 521,830 people (+980 per day), 7911 tanks, 13736 artillery systems, 15187 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 521,830 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.06.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 521830 (+980) people,
- tanks - 7911 (+9) units,
- combat armoured vehicles - 15187 (+11) units,
- artillery systems - 13736 (+46) units,
- MLRS - 1099 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 844 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 359 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11042 (+19),
- cruise missiles - 2280 (+2),
- ships /boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 18736 (+60) units,
- special equipment - 2290 (+2)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password