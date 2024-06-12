Kuleba and German Vice Chancellor Habeck discuss Germany’s assistance in restoring Ukraine’s damaged energy system

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck discussed further steps on how Germany can help restore Ukraine's damaged energy system.

According to Censor.NET, Kuleba tweeted about it.

"Always glad to meet with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. We discussed further steps on how Germany can help restore Ukraine's damaged energy system ahead of the winter season. We also focused on further promoting the involvement of German companies in the development of Ukraine's defence industry. I am grateful to Robert and all our German friends for their dedicated support,’ Kuleba wrote.

Earlier it was reported that during the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine URC 2024 in Berlin, with the participation and presence of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, 12 important agreements were signed to restore the energy sector.

