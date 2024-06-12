Strokes in Ukraine during war have become younger by 10-15 years, - Liashko

Health Minister Viktor Liashko has stated that strokes in Ukraine have become 10-15 years younger due to the war and stress.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, he made the statement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

"I can now engage in a discussion and show the figures of the increase in strokes, which is caused by the stressful situations we are in. We can already confirm the research of previous years that in countries where the war is ongoing, strokes are 10-15 years younger,’ he said.

Watch more: Our fighters eliminated group of occupiers in landings and dugouts with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO

Liashko noted that ‘a completely different age group gets such diseases’.

Earlier, the Health Ministry said that 23,000 people in Ukraine have an official diagnosis of PTSD. Also, a regional network of mental health centres will be created in Ukraine. In addition, the Ministry of Health plans to reboot single-profile specialised inpatient psychiatric care facilities. Approaches to patient treatment must be radically changed and conditions must be created to ensure the patient's comfort in the institution.