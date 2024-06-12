In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region, Russian accomplices have organised more than 70 summer camps for children in an emergency mode, in violation of security measures.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"More than 70 summer camps for children have been organised by collaborators in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region on an emergency basis. They will work throughout the summer and plan to ‘re-educate’ at least five thousand schoolchildren of all ages. Of course, preference is given to the children of the deceased members of the ‘SMO’. However, the Kremlin's propaganda and brainwashing curators are planning to work on the young residents of the occupied territories,’ the statement said.

As noted, parents are sounding the alarm. The summer camps that have been hastily organised at educational institutions do not meet basic safety measures. The problems include cluttered emergency exits, unsanitary conditions, and high fire risk. There is no provision for safe food during the summer heat at all.

"The local Rospotrebnadzor gave the go-ahead! Ideological and ‘patriotic’ education of children in the occupied territories will continue no matter what. The occupiers do not say who will be held responsible in the event of a fire, which is now very common in the TOT of the Luhansk region. After all, there is no one to extinguish the fire. Most of the rescuers did not agree to cooperate with the occupation authorities,’ the NRC added.