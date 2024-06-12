Germany will contribute another EUR 50 million to Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

Germany will make a new contribution of 50 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine URC 2024 in Berlin, Germany will make a new contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of 50 million euros. This will bring the total amount of the country's contribution to the Fund to more than €275 million. This is the largest contribution of sponsors to the Fund, which has already accumulated more than €545 million,’ the statement said.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked German partners, in particular German Vice Chancellor Robert Habek, for their continued support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. He noted that the relevant funds are used to purchase energy equipment that Russia is destroying through its regular attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

As noted, since March 2022, Ukraine has received 120 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector from Germany with a total weight of over 1670 tonnes, including transformers, generators, cable, overhead line fittings and other equipment necessary for restoration work.

Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established at the joint initiative of Herman Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the spring of 2022. Over the past few weeks, Australia, the United Kingdom, Austria, Sweden, Iceland, and Estonia have also contributed funds or declared their intention to contribute to the Fund.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine signed a number of agreements in the defence and energy sectors in Germany.