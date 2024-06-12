Occupiers are most active in Pokrovsk direction today, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00.

The invaders continue to strike at Ukrainian border settlements. Today, the enemy used UAM from the direction of Kucherov village in the area of Miropillia in the Sumy region.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupants are actively using KABs from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Thus, they attacked Vovchansk and Hlyboke from the direction of Shebekino, Podoliany from the direction of Ushakove, Lyptsi and Terny from the direction of Belgorod, and Veterynarne from the area of Valkovske.

In the same direction, the aggressor attacked near Hlyboke.

The enemy also increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Six unsuccessful attempts to push our troops back were recorded here. Three more assault operations are ongoing in the areas of Sinkivka, Berestove, and Pishchane.

Combat actions in Donbas

The occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk direction - 25 attacks have been conducted so far, nine of which are still ongoing. In particular, fighting is taking place in the directions of Kalynove, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha. Russian aviation is using KABs. The areas of Oleksandropil, Vozdvizhenka, Progres, and Vovche were bombed.

One combat engagement took place in the Prydniprovsky direction so far.

One more Russian attack took place in the Kramatorsk, Vremivka and Orikhiv direction. All of them were unsuccessful for the enemy.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.