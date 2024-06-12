Swiss Senate changes rules for obtaining temporary protection status S for Ukrainian refugees

On June 12, the Council of Cantons of Switzerland voted to amend the temporary protection status S for Ukrainians fleeing the war - now only people from the occupied territories or regions where active hostilities are ongoing can apply for it.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Evropean Pravda with reference to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

The proposal of the vice-chairman of the Swiss Council of Cantons, Esther Fredli, was approved by 23 votes to 19, supported primarily by the extreme right and centrist. The decision must still be approved by the lower house of the Swiss parliament, the National Council.

According to the voted amendment, only Ukrainian refugees from regions "fully or partially occupied by Russia or where more or less intense hostilities are taking place" will be able to obtain the so-called S protection status.

In addition, if the amendment is adopted, the Swiss Federal Government should revoke the protection status of Ukrainians if their last place of residence in their homeland was in regions "under the control of Ukraine and where there are no hostilities."

The proposal also stipulates that Switzerland will not provide protection for non-Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine.

It is noted that the S protection status in Switzerland has been applied to refugees from Ukraine since March 2022. It means that Ukrainians do not have to go through the asylum procedure and can apply for housing, financial support and medical care.

The Swiss Federal Council has twice extended the protection status. It is currently valid until March 2025. According to the government, in Switzerland, S status applies to about 64.3 thousand people with Ukrainian passports and about 800 people with other citizenships.

Protection of Ukrainian refugees abroad

As of the end of April 2024, almost 4.2 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a result of the full-scale war had temporary protection status in the EU. At the end of March, the number was 4.21 million.

The European Commission is proposing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees for another year, until March 2026.

As a reminder, amendments to the law on aid to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the armed conflict on its territory came into force in Poland, extending the period of legal stay of Ukrainians in Poland.

In 2023, Switzerland's population grew at the fastest rate in 60 years. The reason is record migration. In particular, tens of thousands of people from Ukraine arrived.