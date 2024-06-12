Over last week, 14 more weapons samples were approved for operation in AFU - Ministry of Defense
Over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have commissioned 14 samples of new weapons.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense.
"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 14 new models of weapons and military equipment were put into service last week," the ministry wrote.
Also, 3 more samples of weapons and military equipment were codified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password