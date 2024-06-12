ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9955 visitors online
News
1 899 2

Over last week, 14 more weapons samples were approved for operation in AFU - Ministry of Defense

Скільки техніки допустили до експлуатації в ЗСУ за минулий тиждень

Over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have commissioned 14 samples of new weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense.

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 14 new models of weapons and military equipment were put into service last week," the ministry wrote.

Also, 3 more samples of weapons and military equipment were codified.

Read more: Ratio of volunteers to those mobilized in army is currently 1:3 - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1682) weapons (2855) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2897)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 