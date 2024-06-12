Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s victory is minimum requirement for NATO membership

Ukraine must win as an independent sovereign state. Victory is a minimum requirement for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I expect the Allies to agree on 'strong language' on Ukraine's future membership. It's not my place to go into the exact wording right now, but I expect this language to be even clearer in our commitment that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance," Stoltenberg said.

"I also expect that the Allies will make an important announcement in the period leading up to the summit and at the summit itself - on the supply of more military equipment: air defense systems, artillery, missiles, which are urgently needed for Ukraine to win as a sovereign independent state. Without this, there will be no discussion of membership at all. We need to ensure that Ukraine wins. This is the absolute minimum for Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance," said the NATO Secretary General.

Thus, during the summit, Allied leaders will strengthen NATO's coordinating role in providing military assistance to Ukraine and make long-term financial commitments in this context. The main task, he said, is to respond to Ukraine's primary needs for self-defense and to build up the Security and Defense Forces, which will be fully interoperable with NATO forces and bring Ukraine closer to full membership in the Alliance.