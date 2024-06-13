Pentagon: Ukrainian air defence will be main topic of next "Ramstein"

Discussing the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence system will be among the priorities of the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) on Thursday in Brussels.

This was stated on Wednesday by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defence Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Air defence is a priority for Ukraine. This is what it needs - whether in the form of Patriot or in other forms. So I am sure that this will be a topic of discussion at tomorrow's UDCG meeting," she said.

In addition, Singh said that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, along with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Brussels on Wednesday to attend the Contact Group meeting. There, he will also take part in a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Friday.

As Censor.NET previously reported, a new meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format) will be held in person on 13 June at NATO headquarters in Brussels. This will be the 23rd meeting of the Ramstein format.

