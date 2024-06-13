Day in Sumy region: Occupiers shelled 4 districts with mortars and artillery, attacked with drone
At night and in the morning, the Russian invaders shelled the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region 7 times.
The Sumy RMA reports this, Censor.NET reports.
16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Velikopysarivka, Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire.
Velikopisariv community: enemy UAVs of the quadcopter type dropped VOG ammunition (2 explosions). There was also artillery fire (4 explosions). explosions). Krasnopil community: shelling from mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) was recorded," the report says.
