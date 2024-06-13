ENG
Day in Sumy region: Occupiers shelled 4 districts with mortars and artillery, attacked with drone

Обстріли Сумщини за добу 13 червня

At night and in the morning, the Russian invaders shelled the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region 7 times.

The Sumy RMA reports this, Censor.NET reports.

16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Velikopysarivka, Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire.

Velikopisariv community: enemy UAVs of the quadcopter type dropped VOG ammunition (2 explosions). There was also artillery fire (4 explosions). explosions). Krasnopil community: shelling from mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) was recorded," the report says.

Read more: Russians fired 14 times at Sumy region during day: they used artillery, mortars, and drones

