Day in Sumy region: Occupiers shelled 4 districts with mortars and artillery, attacked with drone

At night and in the morning, the Russian invaders shelled the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region 7 times.

The Sumy RMA reports this, Censor.NET reports.

16 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Velikopysarivka, Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire.

Velikopisariv community: enemy UAVs of the quadcopter type dropped VOG ammunition (2 explosions). There was also artillery fire (4 explosions). explosions). Krasnopil community: shelling from mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions) was recorded," the report says.

