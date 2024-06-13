Persons under 25 years of age are not sent to MMC for medical examination, - Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for Organising and Maintaining Military Records (Resolution No. 1487) and the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service (No. 560). According to these amendments, persons under the age of 25 are not sent to a military medical commission for a medical examination.

This is stated in government resolutions of 07 June 2024 and 16 May 2024, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

Passing a medical examination for persons under 25

According to the documents, "the procedure for granting a postponement of military service during mobilisation due to reservations does not provide for referral to a military medical commission for a medical examination".

Also, before reaching the age of 25, persons who have completed basic military training or basic military service are not sent to a military medical commission for a medical examination.

"During martial law, the referral of conscripts to the military medical commission for medical examination is carried out only if they are accepted for military service on a voluntary basis," the resolution says.

In addition, the Military Medical Commission will not provide for a procedure for granting deferment for certain officials.

"In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the possibility of the TCR sending an appeal to the National Police for administrative detention and delivery of persons who violate the rules of military registration and legislation on mobilisation in electronic form," the publication notes.

Persons who can register for military service remotely

It is noted that military registration is carried out in the presence of a foreign passport in case of submission of an application for military registration through a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine in accordance with subparagraph 10-1 of paragraph 1 of Annex 2 and a military registration document, if it has been issued and not lost.

"Citizens of Ukraine who have been deregistered from the military register due to leaving Ukraine for more than 3 months are obliged to register for military service in one of the following ways within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the CMU Resolution No. 563 of 16 May 2024:

arriving in person at the TCR;

by submitting an application for military registration in any form together with the information specified in Annex 4 to the Procedure for Organising and Maintaining Military Registration of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, and a copy of the first page of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travelling abroad to the TCR, which removed such a citizen of Ukraine from military registration, through a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine," the publication explains.

