G7 summit is starting in Italy: today they will talk about military and financial support for Ukraine

Today, June 13, the 50th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will start in the Italian town of Borgo Egnatia in the south of Puglia. The meeting will last until June 15.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Council of the EU.

According to the summit schedule, the situation in Ukraine will be discussed today in the afternoon.

"During the third session, the G7 leaders will confirm their military and financial support for Ukraine. The negotiations will also cover the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, sanctions, accountability, and the restoration of Ukraine," the announcement reads.

As noted, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was invited to participate in the third session.

Earlier it was reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce aid to Ukraine in the amount of 242 million pounds sterling (approximately 309 million dollars) at the G7 summit in Italy.